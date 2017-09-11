Hart District receives grants to teach personal finance

By News Release

Source: William S. Hart Union High School District

Students in the William S. Hart Union High School District now have access to an award-winning personal finance curriculum sponsored by two local businesses.

In 2014, Neylan Group International and Heter Family Woodworking started sponsoring Foundations for Personal Finance and piloting the course to evaluate its effectiveness.

The results and popularity of the course opened the door for expansion across the District. Hart District personnel approached NGI and Heter requesting additional sponsored curriculum to add the program at Canyon High School.

The course was so popular with students and parents, the District worked with the two local businesses to apply for additional grants and received funding from the Ramsey Solution headquarters in Nashville.

In 2016, the personal finance class was added at West Ranch, Hart, Saugus, Bowman and the Academy of the Canyons.

In 2017, the Hart District applied for additional funding from the two local businesses to expand to Valencia and Golden Valley campuses. Golden Valley started to offer the program Fall of 2017 and Valencia anticipates offering the course Spring 2018.

The Hart District is now the largest and only multi-site district in the State of California to offer the program.

To date, the two businesses have helped educate more than 1,361 students on its way to educating an impressive over 2,000 students by the end of spring of 2018. Additionally, Neylan Group and Heter Family Woodworking are the largest private donor on the West Coast.

Before taking Foundations in Personal Finance, only nine percent of students believed saving money was possible at all stages of life. Remarkably, after taking the course, 94 percent of students believe saving money is possible and necessary at all stages of life.

The engaging curriculum covers foundational topics like college loans, careers, giving, a history of personal finance, global economies and in detail, teaches students how to prepare monthly budgets and providing 21st century personal finance knowledge.

“We are so proud to be a part of changing students’ lives with this curriculum,” said Sam Neylan, President of Neylan Group International. “Neylan Group is passionate about financial education and facilitating starting Santa Clarita’s children on the best path possible, creating a wiser and better prepared next generation. I wish I would have taken this class when I was in high school.”

Brendie Heter, owner of Heter Family Woodworking commented, “Kids are loving the class and their parents are thrilled with the results. Don’t you wish someone had helped you learn these basic skills earlier? The entire Santa Clarita Valley will benefit from the next generation learning how to avoid major financial pitfalls. This class is instantly changing behavior and impacting lives.”

“We are grateful for Neylan Group and the Heter Family’s sponsorship and commitment to educating today’s high school students about personal finance,” said Dave LeBarron, Director of Curriculum for the Hart District. “Parents, teachers and students have been very supportive and welcoming of the new program.”

There are additional grant opportunities available for homeschool groups and charter schools. For more information about the curriculum or receiving the curriculum for your school, contact Brendie Heter at (661) 645-3426.