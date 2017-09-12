Hart Governing Board to recognize Teachers of the Year

By Christina Cox

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Seventeen teachers from each of the William S. Hart Union High School District schools will be recognized as “Hart District Teachers of the Year” during the Hart Governing Board meeting Wednesday night.

The annual California Teacher of the Year program recognizes exemplary teachers and selects individuals based on personal growth, commitment, personal attributes and professional skills.

Special recognition will be given to Mary Purdy who was chosen as the Hart District Teacher of the Year.

Purdy recently retired after a 39-year career as a teacher. She spent 35 of those years with the Hart District and the past 26 at Canyon High School as a choir teacher and director.

“She was an outstanding music educator whose passion for the arts inspired her students and her colleagues,” the board agenda item read. “Mary has done amazing things at Canyon High School with her various choral groups and has put the School and District on the map nationally.”

Under her direction, the Canyon High School Choirs traveled to New York, San Diego and Canada, receiving high praise from judges. Most recently, the choir traveled to New York to perform at Carnegie Hall in spring 2016.

In addition to her work with the Canyon High School Choirs, Purdy created the Tri-M Music Honor Society and acted as the advisor for various clubs.

“Mary will be missed by Canyon High School and the Hart District, but her efforts will not go unnoticed as she has set up students for success whether by going on to college or beginning their careers,” the agenda item read.

The Hart District Teachers of the Year for 2017-18 include:

Michele Siner, Academy of the Canyons

Jessica Meraz, Arroyo Seco Junior High School

Ravinder Athwal, Bowman High School

Mary Purdy, Canyon High School

Jamie Foderaro, Golden Valley High School

Martin Kirby, Hart High School

Denise Baker, Learning Post

Jessica Dabbeekeh,La Mesa Junior High School

Monica Ludlow, Placerita Junior High School

Carine Clewis, Rancho Pico Junior High School

Matthew Sheridan, Rio Norte Junior High School

Monica Lunde, Saugus High School

Teri Rodriguez, Sequoia School

Stephanie Caneday, Sierra Vista Junior High School

Brenda Monteleone, Valencia High School

Linda Cox, West Ranch High School

Marci Gabriel, Golden Oak Adult School

Project Update

Governing Board members are also expected to hear an update from Flewelling & Moody and district staff about the Hart High School Two-Story Modular Classroom Building Project.

These updates describe beautification to the outside of the building that includes an accent color on the elevator tower, ornamental painted black supergraphics on the south wall, white paint for contrast, brick red paint for accent, perforated corrugated metal siding and lighting between the metal siding and face of the stucco wall.

Financial Report

The Governing Board is also expected to approve a resolution certifying the 2016-17 Unaudited Actuals Financial Report, as required by California Education Code.

The report details the differences between the district’s estimated year-end balances and unaudited year-end balances to the ending fund balance for each fund.

This report indicates that there was a decline of $1,981,539 in total revenue due to decreased state revenue and LCFF, and a decline of $827,625 in total expenditures due to employee benefits, books and supplies, other operating services, capital outlay, other outgo and indirect.

However, there was an increase in the 2016-17 actual ending fund balance by $1,264,506.

This change updates the 2017-18 budget to have its ending fund balance at $24,818,985 instead of $24,583,841.

Additional Agenda Items

Hear a school site report from Canyon High School Principal Jason d’Autremont about the school’s mission, college and career readiness, 2016-17 goals and exam scores

Hear a report on enrollment and average daily attendance numbers for the previous and current school year

Conduct a public hearing and approve a resolution stating that the district is complying with the Pupil Textbook and Instructional Materials Incentive Act detailed in SB 550

Approve a resolution dedicating an easement to the Newhall County Water District at Hart High School for Roadway and Utilities Purposes

Ratify the 2016-17 Collective Bargaining Agreement between the Hart District and the Hart District Teachers Association

Approve a resolution recognizing the second full week of October as the “Week of the School Administrator”

ccox@signalscv.com

661-287-5575

On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_