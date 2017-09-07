Homicide detectives probe fatal gun club shooting

By Jim Holt and Austin Dave

The case of a young man who investigators believe shot himself in the head at a local gun club Wednesday night is now being probed by homicide detectives.

The deceased man has been identified only as a man in his 20’s.

“We’ll be releasing no information about this case today,” Lt. David Smith of the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner told The Signal Thursday morning.

Shortly after 9 p.m., emergency response crews were called to the Oak Tree Gun Club on Coltrane Avenue in Newhall, between Weldon and Mountain Way, on the west side of Interstate 5, for reports of a gunshot injury.

“The initial call was for a gunshot wound to the head,” a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal Thursday.

Paramedics got the call at 9:05 p.m. and arrived at the gun club at 9:16 p.m., the Fire Department spokesman said.

When they arrived, they found people performing CPR on the gunshot victim, he said. They transported no one to the hospital.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station who responded at the same time, roped off one particular building of the gun club with police tape.

They also began interviewing people at the scene, notifying homicide detectives about the fatality.

“This was a 20-year-old male who apparently died of a gunshot wound to the head,” Sgt. Michael Konecny said Thursday, referring all official comment to homicide detectives.

Det. Tim O’Quinn with the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Homicide Bureau was assigned to the case, a spokesman for the Bureau said Thursday.

