LAPD pursuit and standoff with armed suspect ends in Newhall

By Christian Monterrosa

Last update: 6 mins ago

The 2300 block of Newhall Avenue was scene to a cop and robber standoff on Saturday night.

LAPD officers were in pursuit of three men suspected to have robbed multiple MetroPCS stores in the San Fernando Valley.

After a short pursuit by police, two of the suspects were put into custody while the third suspect fled on foot.

Road closures on Newhall Avenue and Valle Del Oro. LAPD is currently looking for a robbery suspect. — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) September 23, 2017

The armed suspect barricaded himself in an apartment building on the 2300 block of Newhall Avenue.

He eventually surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

During the standoff, the SCV Sheriff’s Department provided perimeter control and outer containment while LAPD apprehended the suspect, according to Sgt. Ron Price.

Newhall Avenue and Valle Del Oro have since been reopened.