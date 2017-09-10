Lightning pierces the sky on Saturday

By Signal Staff

The Santa Clarita Valley was treated to a light show on Saturday as a lightning storm rolled through L.A. County. Flashes permeated through the sky as residents gazed at the darkness that was pierced by light intermittently.

Fortunately, the SCV Sheriff’s Station did not report that they received any calls in relation to the storm. Although, The National Weather Service warns that more thunderstorms have the potential to hit the Santa Clarita Valley today. In fact, a flash flood watch is in effect until Monday at 5 a.m.

Here are some photos of Saturday’s storm in case you missed it.