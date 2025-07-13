Celebrate SCV and California Food Trucks 

The concept of mobile food vending has a long history. If you think about it, wasn’t a chuck wagon just a non-motorized food truck? For many years food trucks were called “roach coaches” and did not have great reputations for either good food or sanitation.

However, all that changed when the modern food truck was born in Los Angeles. Roy Choi’s Kogi BBQ fusion cuisine food truck was launched in 2008. His truck, and the food truck frenzy it spawned, is credited with revitalizing and popularizing the modern food truck concept.

Choi’s truck served Korean BBQ tacos, a unique fusion cuisine and used Twitter to announce its location, creating a buzz that attracted long lines of customers.

Other entrepreneurs noticed, and the modern food truck industry was born.

You can still visit the Kogi BBQ truck that started the food truck revolution. Choi now operates four trucks that roam through L.A. County. Visit kogibbq.com for the weekly schedule where you can find a truck. Kogi BBQ trucks are so popular you will find many of them booked for private events on weekends.

Photo Kogi BBQ

The Growth of Food Trucks

In 2024, there were estimated to be more than 58,000 food truck businesses operating in the United States. This represents a 10.3% increase compared to 2023, according to IBISWorld.

In 2010, there were only about 4,000 active food trucks in the United States.

The number of food trucks in California is hard to pin down, but Los Angeles County, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, is estimated to have more than 3,500 active food trucks. Despite a lack of confirmed numbers, it is believed that California has the most food trucks in the nation. The entire West Coast is considered a very active market for food trucks.

Food Trucks in the SCV

One of the best ways to enjoy food truck eating is finding a food truck park or event where many different food trucks gather. There are several events, especially in the summer that attract food trucks to the SCV.

Food Truck Saturdays, 5-8 p.m.

26468-26591 Carl Boyer Dr., Santa Clarita 91350

For the past few years, the Santa Clarita Valley has been getting its food truck passion fed at Food Truck Saturdays on Carl Boyer Drive.

Concerts in the Park, Saturdays July 12-Aug. 30

Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Rd., 91350

Food trucks will be open and serving starting at 5 p.m., with the music beginning at 7 p.m.

SENSES

July 17, Aug. 21, Sept.18, Oct. 16

Main Street, Newhall 91321

The SENSES themed street party in Old Town Newhall features food trucks and entertainment on the third Thursday of the month April-October.

Food Truck Parks, Events

Since summer is the season for California travel, check out a few other popular food truck destinations. From the San Fernando Valley and beyond, there are many opportunities to get your food truck groove on.

Granada Hills Grubfest

Every Friday night, 5-10 p.m.

17723 Chatsworth St. Granada Hills 91344

Around a dozen rotating food trucks line Chatsworth Street on Friday evenings for Granada Hills Grubfest. The weekly family- and dog-friendly gathering features popular local vendors like Kyoto Hibachi & Ramen, Indibowl Fresh Organic and Malibu Cove Seafood.

Magnolia Park Once-a-Month Food Truck Event

Fridays July 25 and Aug. 29, 6-9 p.m.

3614 W Magnolia Blvd., Burbank 91505

Come join the Magnolia Park Merchant Association for food trucks, late night shopping, music and fun. Come hungry and prepare for a culinary adventure.

Food trucks will be lining West Magnolia Boulevard between North Hollywood Way and North Catalina Street.

Find a map of participating food trucks at www.visitmagnoliapark.com/food-truck-fridays.

Smorgasburg Los Angeles

Every Sunday at Row DTLA 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

777 S. Alameda St., Los Angeles 90021

Smorgasburg L.A. provides an opportunity for nearly 100 food trucks, tents and booths to provide a food, beverage and shopping scene. With a family-friendly beer garden and more, it is the perfect place to spend a day with friends and family.

Beach Eats

14101 Panay Way, Marina del Rey 90292

Info beaches.lacounty.gov/beacheats

Every Thursday this summer from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors will offer some of the most unique and popular gourmet food truck fare at Beach Eats alongside beautiful sunsets and the ocean breeze at “L.A.’s Marina.” Check out each week’s Beach Eats gourmet food truck lineup on the website.

Curbside Bites

India and B Streets, San Diego 922101

Info www.sandiegofoodtrucks.com/events/curbside-bites-downtown

Every Wednesday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., a half dozen local food trucks gather for Curbside Bites along B and India streets in downtown San Diego.

The roster of lunchtime purveyors changes each week, so there’s always something new to discover. 