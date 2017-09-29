Local deputies track suspects across Kern County line, arrest 3

By Jim Holt

Last week, local sheriff’s deputies tracked two people on probation went to the northern county line to make their arrests.

On Wednesday, they went the extra mile, into Kern County, to make their arrests and seize thousands of dollars worth of what they believe to be stolen property.

On that day, 11 members of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station’s Detective Bureau and the Special Assignment Team, traveled to California City in Kern County to execute a search warrant, Dep. Chris Craft wrote in a social media posting Thursday.

The search warrant was secured after an eight week investigation into the theft of thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise from Target and Walmart department stores.

“Based on the investigation, one primary suspect was identified as being responsible for over 40 separate thefts, valued at over $21,000, in Los Angeles County, including thefts in the Santa Clarita Valley,” Craft wrote in his post.

“The suspect was also suspected of committing 20 additional thefts in Ventura and Kern Counties,” he said. “The search warrant lead to the recovery of approximately $7,150 worth of merchandise.”

A man and a woman, both 53, were arrested on suspicion of grand theft. As well, a 26-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Los Angeles County for DUI, bail set at 100,000. All three suspects are residents of California City.

The 82 mile trip for this investigation was a success and a testament of our determination to hold suspects’ accountable, no matter how far our resources are taken, Craft wrote.

On Sept. 19, deputies with the sheriff’s Crime Prevention Unit deputies carried out probation searches in the Neenach are, arresting two people for outstanding warrants, Craft wrote in a social media post last week.

