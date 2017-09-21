Man burned in Stevenson Ranch house fire

By Jim Holt

A man was rushed to the hospital with first and second degree burns Thursday after he was caught inside a house fire in Stevenson Ranch.

The man’s injuries were described by one firefighter as “minor injuries to his hands.”

The fire broke out shortly after 8:15 a.m. in a “detached bedroom” – described as a “nanny’s quarters” room – at a house on the 25000 block of North Keats Lane in Stevenson Ranch, between a dead end and North Irving Lane.

“This was a small contents fire,” a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal.

“The fire was inside and outside the building,” he said. “One patient was transported to hospital with first and second degree burns.”

Firefighters arrived at the fire scene at 8:19 a.m. and cleared from the scene at 30 minutes later, after the fire was extinguished.

