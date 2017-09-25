Newhall Ranch a go after developer and environmentalists reach settlement

By Jim Holt

Newhall Ranch developer, FivePoint, and environmentalists who for years have been trying to stop the project have reached an historic agreement which paves the way for 21,000 homes to be built on the Santa Clarita Valley’s west side.

FivePoint Holdings, LLC, owner and developer of mixed-use master-planned communities in coastal California, on Monday reached a settlement on Newhall Ranch with key national and state environmental groups, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and the Wishtoyo Foundation, a leading Native American organization, according to a news release issued Monday by FivePoint.

According to the developer, the settlement is a seminal moment for Newhall Ranch, a pioneering community that will bring critically needed housing and jobs to the region while protecting Native American resources, natural resources and setting a new standard of sustainability for the nation.

“This is a tremendous settlement that provides for added protections for Native American resources and the environment and allows one of the nation’s most innovative new communities to take an important step forward — addressing California’s housing crisis and fueling the region’s economy,” said Emile Haddad, President and CEO of FivePoint.

Environmentalist who took their case against Newhall Ranch all the way to the Supreme Court expressed similar excitement about the deal.

“We are glad to have the important benefits in place for the climate and for the community,” Aruna Prabhala, staff attorney for the Center of Biological Diversity, told The Signal Monday.

Prabhala called concessions made by the developer to protect the endangered unarmored threespine stickleback fish and the threatened San Fernando Valley spineflower as: “huge and more than we’ve seen from any other development.

“This means the difference between extinction and survival for the stickleback,” she said.

John Buse, an attorney also with the Center of Biological Diversity, told The Signal: “To me, and the whole organization, this marks the culmination of our long years of lawsuits and our victory at the Supreme Court.”

Under the settlement, the following organizations, which have challenged the Newhall Ranch project, will withdraw their objections in federal and state courts: the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, the Wishtoyo Foundation, the Center for Biological Diversity, and the California Native Plant Society, FivePoint announced Monday.

Two local environmental organizations that have pending challenges to certain approvals for the Newhall Ranch project did not participate in the settlement.

The settlement builds on existing protection for the stickleback and the groundbreaking “Net Zero Newhall” program, as approved by the County of Los Angeles and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, ensuring net zero emissions of greenhouse gas from the community’s construction and operations.

The settlement will provide even greater environmental and cultural investments and protections to benefit the region, including:

Reducing the community’s footprint adjacent to the Santa Clara River floodplain • Enhancing the community’s greenhouse gas program to further combat climate change

Expanding and enhancing spineflower conservation areas and programs

Creating the Santa Clara River Conservation Fund to promote conservation of sensitive species within the Santa Clara River watershed

Taking new steps to protect Native American cultural resources and develop a Native American cultural facility

“This settlement enables Newhall Ranch to achieve even higher standards of greenhouse gas emissions, habitat creation and preservation, and protection of important cultural resources,” Haddad said. “We look forward to creating a truly cutting-edge community for the Santa Clarita Valley, Los Angeles County and the State of California.”

