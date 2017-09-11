Newsmaker of the Week: L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger

By SCVTV

Los Angeles County’s Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger discusses with Leon Worden her views on DACA, a new bill that could change the organization of the supervisorial districts, and more.

Newsmaker of the Week is a weekly television series produced by SCVTV and hosted by Santa Clarita resident Leon Worden. The show interviews the week’s top newsmakers and discusses topics impacting the Santa Clarita Valley.

Episode taped: September 7, 2017
Host: Leon Worden
Producer and Director: Patricia Silva
Studio Engineer: Mike Mazzetti
Station Manager: Jessica Boyer

