Nonprofit launches drive to buy books for schools

By Signal Staff

Last update: 3 hours ago

A nonprofit foundation has set its sights on raising $100,000 to stock Santa Clarita public school libraries in the Hart district with up-to-date books.

The WiSH Education Foundation helps fund programs needed in the William S. Hart Union High School District that might not be provided through public funds.

Public school libraries have not received any aid money since 2008, the foundation said.

They host 23,000 students of the Hart district informed and educated, as well as provide a safe place for students to work, read and relax with books and technology that might not always be available at home.

The libraries also have guidance, supervision and encouragement for students.

WiSH believes that providing a modern, “literacy rich” environment in school libraries is critical to launching students toward a successful future. However, it’s been a challenge, without the funds to adapt to an ever changing world, the foundation said.

It is asking for the community’s help to support the foundation’s efforts to enhance and update reading and technology options in the Hart district’s public school libraries.

WiSH asks reads to go to www.wishscv.org to and click on “Help Our Libraries” to make a 100 percent tax deductible donation.