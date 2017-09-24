Resident extinguishes outbuilding fire with buckets of water

By Nikolas Samuels

Last update: 3 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

L.A. County Fire responded to an outbuilding that caught fire Sunday morning in Canyon Country.

Fortunately, the fire was out by the time they arrived and only overhaul was required by fire officials.

“The resident put it out with buckets of water,” said Captain Louis Cervantes with L.A. County Fire.

The outbuilding was used for storage. A couple windows were charred as well as some of the contents inside according to Cervantes.

For overhaul, fire officials made sure there were no hidden fires and made sure there were no injuries.

The fire did not spread to the brush and no one was displaced. The fire was reported around 9:59 a.m.