Road closure prompts SCV Sheriff alert

By Jim Holt

Last update: 23 mins ago

One of Santa Clarita Valley’s busiest intersections is scheduled to be closed Friday night.

A social media posting by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is a traffic alert notifying motorists of the closure.

Beginning at 7 p.m. Friday the intersection of Valencia Boulevard at Bouquet Canyon Road is scheduled to be closed for re-surfacing.

The intersection is expected to remain closed until 9 a.m. Saturday.

