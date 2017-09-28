Road closure prompts SCV Sheriff alert
By Jim Holt
Last update: 23 mins ago
One of Santa Clarita Valley’s busiest intersections is scheduled to be closed Friday night.
A social media posting by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is a traffic alert notifying motorists of the closure.
Beginning at 7 p.m. Friday the intersection of Valencia Boulevard at Bouquet Canyon Road is scheduled to be closed for re-surfacing.
The intersection is expected to remain closed until 9 a.m. Saturday.
jholt@signalscv.com
661-287-5527
on Twitter @jamesarthurholt
One of Santa Clarita Valley’s busiest intersections is scheduled to be closed Friday night.
A social media posting by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is a traffic alert notifying motorists of the closure.
Beginning at 7 p.m. Friday the intersection of Valencia Boulevard at Bouquet Canyon Road is scheduled to be closed for re-surfacing.
The intersection is expected to remain closed until 9 a.m. Saturday.
jholt@signalscv.com
661-287-5527
on Twitter @jamesarthurholt
You must be logged in to post a comment.