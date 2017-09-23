Saugus High drum line puts on a show to raise funds for program

By Christian Monterrosa

The Saugus High School drum line assembled outside of an Albertsons grocery story in Saugus on Saturday to raise funds for their music program.

The eight high school drummers filled the plaza with percussive sounds and brought the sideline music to the weekend shopping scene.

Grocery shoppers paused in front of the musicians to listen and dance for a few minutes.

Saugus High School’s music program has been around for over 30 years now, but with a new band director starting last year, the program has started over.

The funds raised will go towards equipment and travel expenses for the drum line that currently consists of 22 students.

“We’re hoping that we can get people to help us out,” said first year drum instructor Bobby Grigas.

“We’ll come out and play in front of the local store and then, you know, play for the football games, play for our competition.”

The Saugus High School drum line has its sights set on reaching the championship and winning their upcoming drum line competition this year with the help of their fundraisers.