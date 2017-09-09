SCV will be under flash flood watch on Sunday

By Christian Monterrosa

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch in the Santa Clarita Valley for Sunday morning through late Sunday night.

Due to “monsoonal moisture” and an unstable atmosphere, “there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms across much of the area.”

Rainfall rates could reach up to one inch per hour.

Areas under flash flood watch include the Santa Clarita Valley, Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains, the San Gabriel Valley, and the recent burn areas in the San Fernando Valley.