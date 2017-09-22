Soledad Canyon and Bouquet Canyon intersection to be repaved Sept. 29

By Gina Ender

Santa Clarita drivers should plan alternate routes the night of Sept. 29 to avoid Soledad Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road.

From 7 p.m. on Sept. 29 to 5 a.m. Sept. 30, the intersection will be under construction and limited lanes will be open, the city announced Friday.

“In order to minimize inconveniences to residents and to avoid interruption to daytime traffic across this busy intersection, project managers and contractors will be completing this intersection in one night,” a statement from the city read.

The noise level will be monitored to ensure disruptions are minimal and do not exceed the allowed volume.

In an effort to extend the life of the roadway, the street will be grinded and repaved.

“Without annual rehabilitation of city streets, maintenance would be unmanageable,” the statement said.

Santa Clarita spends about $9.5 million each year to preserve and improve roads.

For more information, visit santa-clarita.com/RoadRehab or follow @santaclarita on Twitter.