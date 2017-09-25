Tickets on Sale Now for Sunset in the Vineyard

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Helen Barlow, Santa Clarita Contributor

Tickets are now on sale for the 10th annual Sunset in the Vineyard. This year they will be available for purchase on our website.

Please join us in the celebration of our 10th annual Sunset in the Vineyard. This elegant event takes place at the beautiful, private Compa Vineyard in Newhall. Select local vintners and brewers will be offering tasting, along with an afternoon of live music, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, a live auction and more.

All proceeds of this fall fundraiser benefit the Santa Clarita community through the philanthropic programs of Assistance League Santa Clarita.

Tickets are now on sale! This event has sold out every year. To purchase tickets: https://assistanceleaguesantaclarita.org/sunset-in-the-vineyard/#tickets.