Trinity football prepared for familiar foe

By Jonathan Smith

Last update: 1 min ago

A late comeback effort last week for Trinity Classical Academy football team didn’t translate to a win, but that hasn’t deterred the Knights’ spirit.

The Knights (0-2) will be searching for their first victory on Friday when they face St. Bernard in Fillmore. It would be the Knights’ first home game.

“We’re just a little behind,” coach Les Robinson said. “Not having a scrimmage (game) really put us back. But we’ve made a lot of progress. Our kids played well last week. We just couldn’t finish.”

Indeed, the Knights were close last week against Century of Santa Ana. Trinity lost 20-14.

The team went deep into Century territory three times without scoring any points, Robinson said. The Knights made a last-minute effort, but an interception cut their hopes short.

“We should’ve won that game,” Robinson said. “We penetrated the red zone three times and we came up with zero points all three times.

“We were driving late but we threw an interception, which kind of iced the game for them … We have a fine team and we’re still encouraged. The best is yet to come.”

Against St. Bernard this Friday, Robinson said the team will rely on their previous meetings to game plan for a win.

“We’re familiar with them and they are familiar with us,” Robinson said. “Our team responded well last week and even better during practice this week.

“I believe they are ready,” he said. “They’re a good group of young men. It should be a good contest.”