Trinity football prepped for mid-week matchup against Southlands Christian

By Haley Sawyer

Last update: 1 min ago

For Trinity Classical Academy football, Friday night lights will become Thursday night lights this week.

The Knights will take on Southlands Christian of Rowland Heights tonight at College of the Canyons.

“(There wasn’t) much time to prepare,” said coach Les Robinson, “but one of the blessings of playing an early game this week is we’re familiar with them … so that’s not a game we had to so a whole lot of preparation for.”

Trinity defeated the Eagles last season but lost in the season prior.

This year, it won’t have to deal with Southlands’ now-graduated 220-pound running back Edyon Batta, who was a tough target for the Knights to bring down.

“I don’t think this team is as good as the past two teams because of that,” Robinson said. “But (head) coach (Osaar) Rasshan is going to give us a fight. He’s a good coach and he’s going to give us what he has.”

Trinity is well-prepared for the Eagles and is also coming off its first win of the season.

Senior Ryan Demarois, who has yet to play a complete, injury-free season, has had a lot to do with that. Demarois is able to fill any role on the field, according to Robinson, but starts at safety on defense and at slot receiver on offense.

Last week, he recovered a fumble for a touchdown.

Carson Campuzano has also proven valuable to the Knights. In last week’s win over St. Bernard of Playa del Rey, the linebacker had 13 tackles.

Campuzano, who is also effective at wide receiver and running back, played for Trinity his freshman year, then developed a degenerative knee problem that required six surgeries and couldn’t return until this year.

Kickoff for tonight’s game is at 7 p.m.