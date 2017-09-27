University News

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, NY

Austin Charles of Castaic, is a member of the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) football team. The Business and Management major has helped the Engineers to a 3-0 start.

Central Methodist University, Fayette, MO

Scott Danielson, from Saugus, is one of nearly 180 individuals who graduated from Central Methodist University during the summer. Graduates included students from CMU’s main campus in Fayette, CMU Centers throughout Missouri, and online programs.

Danielson earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice.

Belmont University, Nashville, TN

Belmont’s fall 2017 semester kicked off with a record-breaking enrollment number for the 17th consecutive year as the University welcomed 8,080 students to the first day of classes, nearly triple the enrollment in 2000. As part of its Vision 2020 strategic plan, Belmont aims to hit 8,888 students by the fall 2020 semester, providing more students than ever the opportunity to embrace the Belmont mission to “engage and transform the world.”

Enrolled students include:

Grace Carey-Hill of Valencia

Daniel Culley of Stevenson Ranch

Richard Fay of Santa Clarita

Haley Moore of Stevenson Ranch

Nina Salazar of Santa Clarita

Kinsley Slaton of Valencia