Woman accused of hitting boyfriend with her car
By Jim Holt
Last update: 1 min ago
A Canyon Country woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly hit her boyfriend with her vehicle.
Tammie Lori LeFebre, a 52-year-old woman who works as a laborer, was arrested Sunday shortly before 6:30 p.m. by deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
“On Saturday evening, the suspect allegedly struck her boyfriend with her vehicle,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station told The Signal.
LeFebre, who was scheduled to appear in San Fernando Superior Court Wednesday, has bail set at $31,000, according to arrest papers maintained by the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Inmate Information Bureau.
