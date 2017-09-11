Woman charged with embezzlement pleads not guilty

By Jim Holt

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Canyon Country woman who works as an administrative assistant and was arrested last month on suspicion of embezzlement was ordered to appear back in court next month after pleading not guilty.

Deborah Louise Mohr, 51, appeared Monday in San Fernando Superior Court and told to return to court next month for a “pre-preliminary hearing.”

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested Mohr shortly before 10 a.m. on Aug. 29, on suspicion of embezzling money amounting to more than $400, a felony.

She was taken into custody with bail set at $250,000.

“The defendant pleaded not guilty on Aug. 31 to one count of grand theft by embezzlement,” Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told The Signal Monday.

On Monday, she was ordered to appear back in court Oct. 13, he said.

Mohr remains in the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt