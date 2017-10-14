14th annual Kid Expo draws hundreds of families

By Ryan Painter

Last update: 1 min ago

Over 1,500 people and 60 local vendors gathered in the Golden Valley High School Gymnasium on Sunday for the 14th annual Child and Family Center Kid Expo.

The event featured a myriad of vendors who offer services primarily aimed at children. Among the many participating organizations were local taekwondo schools, soccer clubs and dance studios.

“The idea behind the event is to expose parents to all the different products, services and activities available to children in Santa Clarita,” said Cheryl Jones, Vice President of Marketing and Media Outreach at the Child and Family Center.

The event featured a series of performances by local organizations in Golden Valley’s auxiliary gym, which drew large crowds of cheering spectators.

“Getting them involved in these types of extracurricular activities, it can boost their self-esteem and keep them from getting into trouble,” Jones said of the exhibitions.

The magic show and the drum circle, which occurred promptly at noon, were among the most popular of these performances.

The Child and Family Center was founded in Santa Clarita in 1976 and has provided critical mental health services to local residents for over 40 years.

“We provide mental health and behavior services for children, adolescents and some adults,” said Jones.