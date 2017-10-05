5K run lights up the night in Valencia

By Nikolas Samuels

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Over a 1,000 people came out to Valencia Saturday night to exercise for a good cause.

A Light of Hope held its fourth annual Be the Light 5K where participants decked out in bright colored glow sticks, glow in the dark paint and other festive outfits.

“The goal of the event is to raise funds for A Light of Hope so we can continue to provide free alternative peer group activities and also support groups for youth,” said Mark Montoya, the event coordinator.

The scene from West Creek Park looked like a light show with everyone turning into a shining star in the night.

Participants had the opportunity to either take park in a 10K or 5K. There was also music and lots of fun to go around.

But all this fun had a greater purpose. The event hoped to raise between $15,000 and $20,000 profit that will go towards supporting families that have youth struggling with life challenges, primarily focusing on substance abuse.

The organization gives support to people ages 14 to 26 but also offers support to the parents going through a difficult time.

“Lives have been restored because of being able to help them learn coping skills and just provide support that helps them know they’re not alone,” said Montoya.

And the participants were enthusiastic to be promote the good cause while having fun, such as Hope Flores, who has attended the event three times now.

““I was looking forward to this day all week,” she said.

Rich Clark was also at the event Saturday night for the first time He came out with his daughter, wife and gym and said he “definitely” will plan on participating again.

“It’s awesome, I mean look at this…all the money raised for the charity stuff is awesome,” he said.