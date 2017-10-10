Big rig driver crashes into I-5 median, dies on scene

By Gina Ender

A big rig crashed into the median going northbound on Interstate 5 just past the split from Route 14 late Tuesday morning.

At about 11:40 a.m., the driver, described as a Hispanic male in his 50s, was found unconscious, unresponsive and not breathing, according to California Highway Patrol Sergeant Zachary Emmons.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene upon the arrival of the fire department.

As there was only minor damage to the big rig, Emmons said officials are investigating a medical issue prior to the crash, causing the driver to lose consciousness.

The coroner was on the way to the scene, according to Emmons.

Due to the crash, the left lane of I-5 is closed for an unknown duration of time.