COC football drops Northern Conference opener to Ventura

By rposner

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

College of the Canyons dropped its SCFA Northern Conference opener Thursday night to Ventura College, 45-30, at the Ventura College Sports Complex.

The Cougars cut the Pirates’ lead to 38-30 following a 3-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Brito to Hunter Schuessler with 5:14 left in the contest. But Ventura quarterback Jake Constantine matched Brito with a touchdown pass to Gil Scott Jackson to secure the rivalry win. The Pirates have now beaten Canyons in four consecutive seasons.

K.J. Latu got the Cougars on the board in the second quarter with a 70-yard pick-six and running back Keland White added a score on the ground to bring the score to 28-17 at the half.

Brito then found wide receiver Leroy Deshazor in the end zone midway through the fourth quarter to bring the Cougars within a touchdown of the Pirates at 31-24 with just over 9 minutes to play. Gil Scot followed with a 4-yard rushing score prior to Brito connecting with Schuessler.