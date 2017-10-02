Four vehicles, carport go up in flames in Valencia
By Austin Dave
Last update: 8 mins ago
Four vehicles and a carport were severely damaged in a early morning Valencia blaze, officials confirmed.
The fire broke out shortly before 1 a.m. and near the 25700 block of Hogan Drive, just south of Tournament Road.
Los Angeles County Fire crews arrived on scene minutes later and found the blaze contained to a carport with a townhome complex.
Four vehicles were charred in the fire, according to Marvin Lim, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire.
Crews gained control of the blaze at 1:23 a.m.
Four vehicles and a carport were severely damaged in a early morning Valencia blaze, officials confirmed.
The fire broke out shortly before 1 a.m. and near the 25700 block of Hogan Drive, just south of Tournament Road.
Los Angeles County Fire crews arrived on scene minutes later and found the blaze contained to a carport with a townhome complex.
Four vehicles were charred in the fire, according to Marvin Lim, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire.
Crews gained control of the blaze at 1:23 a.m.
You must be logged in to post a comment.