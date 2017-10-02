Four vehicles, carport go up in flames in Valencia

By Austin Dave

Four vehicles and a carport were severely damaged in a early morning Valencia blaze, officials confirmed.

The fire broke out shortly before 1 a.m. and near the 25700 block of Hogan Drive, just south of Tournament Road.

Los Angeles County Fire crews arrived on scene minutes later and found the blaze contained to a carport with a townhome complex.

Four vehicles were charred in the fire, according to Marvin Lim, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire.

Crews gained control of the blaze at 1:23 a.m.