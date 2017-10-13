Hart and Canyon meet for classic SCV rivalry

By rposner

Hart at Canyon, 7 p.m.

One of the oldest rivalries in the history of the Santa Clarita Valley is celebrating its 50th game tonight.

“It’s always electric,” said Canyon coach Rich Gutierrez. “It just brings an electricity that I can’t really compare to any other game for us and for myself.”

Both the Indians (3-3, 0-1) and Cowboys (3-3, 0-1) are eager to take the field after coming off of losses last week, with Hart falling to Valencia and Canyon to West Ranch.

Hart quarterback JT Shrout completed 15 of 34 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns in the loss and will pose a threat to Canyon this week.

Receivers DJ Palmer and Da’Von Jones have complemented his abilities.

“We know they’re 90 percent pass, so we’ve been working on any scheme he could have up his sleeve and working on getting that down,” said Cowboys running back Ryan Valdes.

Valdes and Taylor Tepesano, in addition to quarterback Shawn Gallagher, have established a run game that’s become a staple of Canyon’s offense.

“We have like, kind of a rotational thing going with Ryan Valdes, Taylor Tepesano and then last week we got Brandon Wilson in for a little bit,” Gutierrez said. “And it’s kind of developed exactly where I was kind of anticipating it would be.”