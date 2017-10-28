Local veterans receive home improvement goods free of charge

By Ryan Painter

2017-10-28

Local veterans from all branches of the armed services congregated at Hart Park in Newhall Saturday morning where they were gifted, completely free of charge, home improvement goods donated by a myriad of local charities.

Vets lined up early to get a good spot in line and, after showing their military ID’s to volunteers, were free to take the home goods supplies from a row of pallets.

The 5th annual installment of this event was spearheaded as a collaborative effort between Santa Clarita Help the Children, the SCV Veterans collaborative and Home Depot’s Framing Home Foundation.

“We had 54 pallets of home improvement, home maintenance, home goods and items to gift to Veterans in our community as a token of our appreciation for their service to this country,” said SCV Help the Children Director Michael Santomauro.

In addition to the free supplies, veterans were also able to receive a free meal from a group of food trucks sponsored by local vendors.

The Tommy’s Hamburgers truck, for example, was quite the hit.

The event, said Santomauro, was a smashing success.

“It was quite successful,” he said. “Out of 54 pallets, we barely have one left.”

The home improvement supplies went quickly, but many veterans and their families stuck around to enjoy the atmosphere, get a bite to eat and play with their dogs.

“We’re very grateful for the community and the way they support veterans,” said Santomauro.

“If it weren’t for the veterans, we may not even be here to be able to have this conversation.”