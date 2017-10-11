Mayor shares government lesson with Plum Canyon students

By Christina Cox

Mayor Cameron Smyth surprised third and fourth grade students at Plum Canyon Elementary School Wednesday by answering their letters to him in person.

“It’s important that you guys know that I got your letters, I read your letters and I wanted to come and answer your questions right here in person,” Smyth told the classroom of students.

About two or three weeks ago, Shana Morda’s class wrote letters to the mayor following their lessons on local, state and national governments.

Smyth was so impressed with the letters and the questions asked that he decided to visit the classroom, share his story with students and answer their questions directly.

“I really like talking to you all,” Smyth said. “This is the best part of my job.”

During his visit, Smyth answered questions about everything from his favorite sports teams and presidents to his traffic in the city and adding new parks.

Smyth was particularly impressed that students were interested in the potential expansion of David March Park and the addition of a new Santa Clarita Public Library in Saugus.

He also took a suggestion to heart about adding more play structures and areas for “big kids” in parks throughout the city.

“That is a really good thought, let me look into it,” Smyth said. “You want those play structures to be for everybody.”

Smyth also shared his own story of how he got involved in politics by working on his father’s campaign for city council where he saw first-hand the value of each person’s vote.

“I ended up working to help my dad get elected,” Smyth said. “When you get older, don’t let anyone tell you your vote doesn’t matter or your vote doesn’t count because I was there and watched my dad get elected by eight votes, every single vote does count.”

The mayor also told the students that they can share their thoughts with their local representatives any time by speaking at city council meetings.

“We have meetings basically every two weeks… and those are open to the public. That is when we make decisions and vote on issues and that’s also when the public can come and talk to us,” Smyth said. “That’s the difference between your local government and if you’re in Sacramento and Washington, D.C.”

Smyth said he also liked working in local government as mayor because he appreciates how he can make a difference in his own community.

“It feels very special to me because this is where I grew up… and it feels good when I’m able to help,” he said.

