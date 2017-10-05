Motorcyclist struck and killed on I-5 Thursday morning
By Jim Holt
A motorcyclist was struck and killed by a car on Interstate 5 south of Newhall early Thursday morning, causing long delays for morning commuters making their way through the Newhall Pass.
The fatal crash happened shortly before 5:25 a.m. Thursday on the southbound lanes of I-5 at Interstate 210, California Highway Patrol Officer Eric Preissman told The Signal Thursday.
Emergency response crews from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Los Angeles Fire Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash.
A spokesman for the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner identified the victim only as male.
The motorcyclist’s next of kin has not yet been contacted, he said.
