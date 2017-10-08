Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Canyon Country

By Ryan Painter

Last update: 10 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot off Soledad Canyon Road at 12 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

“We got a call for a vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the Food 4 Less parking lot,” said Lt. Doug Mohrhoff of the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station.

Units from the L.A County Fire Department and the SCV Sheriff’s Station responded to the scene.

The L.A. County Fire Department was unable to confirm whether the victim required transport, but paramedics were not called to follow up at the hospital.