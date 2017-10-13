Pickup truck driver injured in plunge over embankment near Gorman

By Jim Holt

A pickup truck driver was injured and taken to the hospital Friday morning after his truck left the roadway near Gorman and plunged 100 feet down an embankment.

The solo-vehicle crash happened shortly after 8:10 a.m. Friday on Highway 138 near Liebre Ranch Road.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived at the crash site at 8:26 a.m., a Fire Department spokesman told The Signal Friday.

“This was for a pickup truck over an embankment,” he said.

Motorists reporting the crash to the California Highway Patrol noted that the drive suffered visible injuries.

The patient’s identity and medical condition were not disclosed.

