Rents climb to $2,500 for a two-bedroom in Santa Clarita

By Gina Ender

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

September marked the eighth consecutive month that rents have increased in Santa Clarita.

Over the past month, rent costs in the city have increased by 0.4 percent and 6.6 percent since this time last year, according to Apartment List, Inc.

The median two-bedroom in the city costs $2,500 per month and a one-bedroom costs $1,940.

“Santa Clarita has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro,” Apartment List, Inc. said in a statement.

Comparatively, New York City’s median two-bedroom was $2,490 last month, though the sizes of apartments there differ from those in Santa Clarita.

Nationally, rents cost an average of $1,160 for a two-bedroom, a 2.8 percent increase since last September.

California’s average rent costs have increased 4.3 percent since last year.

“Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Santa Clarita, but across the entire metro,” Apartment List, Inc. said.

Los Angeles’ rents increased to $1,740 for a two-bedroom and $1,350 for a one bedroom. This is a 0.1 percent increase from last month and a 4.5 percent increase from last year.

Irvine maintains the highest prices in the metro area with a median $2,690 for a two-bedroom and $2,090 for a one-bedroom. This is a 4.7 percent increase from last year and 0.6 percent increase from last month.

Los Angeles County’s second-largest city Long Beach saw the least expensive rents in the metro area. A two-bedroom there is a median of $1,740 and a one-bedroom is $1,350, a 0.4 percent increase from last month and 4.2 percent increase from last year.

Pasadena was the only city in the Los Angeles metro area to see a decrease in rent costs with a dip of 0.8 percent since September 2016. Though, it still costs $2,060 for a two-bedroom and $1,600 for a one-bedroom, a 0.7 percent increase from August.