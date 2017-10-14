SCCS stays undefeated against Vasquez

By Christian Monterrosa

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The SCCS Cardinals put on an offensive show on Saturday against the Vasquez Mustangs bumping their perfect record up to 7-0.

After the Mustangs gave up a fumble on their first play of the game, the Cardinals quickly put points on the board with a 19 yard touchdown pass to receiver Caden Brenner.

Mustang running back Jake Obney quickly fought back with a 76 yard kick return and a 6 yard touchdown run of his own, to bring his team within one.

Two touchdown passes from SCCS quarterback Blaike Kirshner to receivers Kade Kalinske and Blaike Orth put some distance between the two teams with a score of 20-6.

Towards the end of the second quarter, the Cardinals defense decided they wanted a piece of the action recovering a fumble for a touchdown and inhaling another fumble on the proceeding kickoff.

The Cardinals consistently made the Mustangs pay for their mistakes racking up a score of 42-12 by halftime.

After the half, the story was no different with two more touchdowns from the Cardinals to put the game to bed and blowing out the Mustangs, 56-20.

“For us it was about, just, executing the game plan. Playing within our systems and executing that well and tonight, for the most part, we did that,” said Head Coach Chazz Anderson after the game.

The undefeated team now looks ahead to their matchup with Capistrano Valley Christian on Saturday, Oct. 21.