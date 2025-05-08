Hart softball sneaks into playoffs with win over Canyon 

The stakes couldn’t have been higher, and the game itself lived up to the billing.

In a de facto playoff softball game to make the CIF Southern Section playoffs, the Hart Hawks and Canyon Cowboys went back and forth on Tuesday at Canyon High School. The winner would advance to the playoffs, and the loser would see its season end.

The Hawks are moving on.

Needing extra innings on Tuesday, the Hawks took down the Cowboys, 4-3, to finish fourth in the Foothill League and secure their spot in the playoffs.

“You know, it’s an old cliché, but it’s a shame someone had to lose that game,” said Hart head coach Steve Calendo. “Fortunately, we prevailed.”

Canyon (11-12, 6-6) is ineligible for the postseason due to having an under-.500 record overall. Hart’s overall record is also under .500, but a season sweep of the Cowboys gives Hart (10-16, 6-6) the tiebreaker for fourth place in the league standings.

“I told them going in it was a playoff game,” Calendo said.

Hart senior Sadie Curtis led off the top of the eighth inning with a single, coming home to score the eventual game-winning run on freshman Noela Caldera’s double. Curtis also had a home run to lead off the top of the fourth to put the Hawks on the board and cut into the early lead that Canyon had taken.

One of just two seniors on the Hart roster, Curtis has been a veteran presence for what is otherwise a young Hawks squad.

“I would say quite a lot,” Curtis said of the pressure she puts on herself to be the team’s leader. “But it’s worth it in the end for all these girls. I know they’ll have great futures in softball.”

Freshman Natalie Williams followed up Curtis’ over-the-fence home run with a double, though she was able to score after a miscue in the Canyon outfield. A walk and a couple of strategic bunts saw Hart take a 3-2 lead.

Canyon tied the game in the bottom of the seventh on junior Jazzlen Sussi’s RBI single. The Cowboys got the winning run to third base, but Hart sophomore Gabriella Kobliska was able to get out of the jam to take the game to extra innings.

Kobliska matched Canyon senior Jessica Carr in the circle. Both pitchers went the distance, with Kobliska striking out 14 and Carr punching out eight, and each allowed runs in just two of their eight innings.

Kobliska hadn’t allowed a run in her previous 28 innings pitched after sitting out the first part of the season due to CIF transfer rules.

“Gabby pitching was awesome,” Calendo said. “She threw six of the best innings I’ve ever seen her pitch. And we needed it because Jess was throwing a great game over there, and they were playing a great game.”

Carr had two hits on the day, including a double, while sophomore Maci Dunagan also hit a double to lead off the game for the Cowboys.

Caldera matched Curtis with two hits for Hart.

Hart now awaits Monday’s release of the Southern Section playoff brackets. Those are scheduled to come out at noon.

“I think we have a good chance,” Curtis said of how the Hawks are feeling entering the playoffs. “As long as we keep the motivation going and keep strong, I think we’ll have a good run in the playoffs.”