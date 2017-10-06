SCV man shot in mass shooting sues gunman’s estate

By Jim Holt

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Valencia man whose father was shot and killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting Sunday, who was himself shot and wounded in the same shooting, has filed a lawsuit against the gunman’s estate.

Travis Phippen, whose father John Phippen died as a result of injuries suffered in Sunday’s massacre, has filed a lawsuit against the estate of massacre gunman Stephen Paddock, a spokeswoman for the Valencia-based law firm Owen, Patterson & Owen in Valencia told The Signal Friday.

Rick Patterson, founding partner of the firm, returned to the Santa Clarita Valley from Las Vegas Friday, the spokeswoman said.

On Friday, he filed civil suit against the estate of Stephen Paddock, deceased, in District Court Clark County, Nevada, on behalf of the suit’s petitioner, Travis Phippen.

According to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by The Signal, the “petitioner requests … taking possession of, managing and controlling all assets of the decedent, including funds on deposit in any and all banking, brokerage and other institutions.”

The petitioner – Travis Phippen – also requests taking possession of “safe deposit boxes in the decedent’s name.”

The suit also wants to “collect and preserve … all the goods, chattels and receivables of the decedent, and all incomes, rents, issues, profits, claims and demands of the estate,’ and to “take charge” of real property.

At least 59 people were shot and killed and 527 others wounded at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival Sunday when Paddock fired from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay.

John Phippen, died early Monday morning after he was shot in the back during the mass shooting, a family friend told The Signal.

Phippen’s son, Travis, was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital.

John Phippen lived and worked in Valencia. He ran a home remodeling and home repair company called J P Specialities and lived near the Old Road and Valencia Boulevard.

Of the eight SCV residents wounded in the Las Vegas shooting, at least three of them – Dominica Zeolla, Cesar Ranuschio and Susie LaPorte – remain in a Las Vegas hospital being treated for their injuries. They were reported to be recovering.

Founded in 1977, the law firm of Owen Patterson & Owen has remained a fixture in the Santa Clarita Valley.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt