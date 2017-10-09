SCV resident to host free screening of ‘Cinemability’

By Christina Cox

Last update: 18 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Santa Clarita resident is hoping to shine a light on how people with disabilities are treated by presenting a free screening of “Cinemability” at College of the Canyons (COC) Friday.

“I wanted to make people in my hometown aware of how people with disabilities are treated, because I was made fun of and bullied in school due to my intellectual disability,” said Leland Lewit who is hosting the screening. “College of the Canyons offers a free movie screening every Friday, and they offered to show it.”

“Cinemability,” examines how disabilities are portrayed in films and television programs through movie clips and interviews with filmmakers, studio executives, historians and celebrities.

The screening will also include a Q and A from Director Jenni Gold who is expected to discuss how the film was made and what inspired her to make the documentary.

Friday’s screening will be the culmination of two years of hard work for Lewit, who worked tirelessly to bring the documentary to Santa Clarita.

“It was difficult to get it screened anywhere in my hometown, because of financial roadblocks,” he said. “I tried for two years, including fundraising, and did not succeed.”

Lewit worked with Gary Peterson, chair of COC’s Cinema Department, and Gold Pictures, the documentary’s production company, for more than a year to get the film to the SCV.

“They finally both came to an agreement and Gold Productions agreed to waive the film fee,” Lewit said.

Lewit hopes that the event will show those in the community that “people with disabilities are still people, with feelings, and who can contribute to society just like anyone else.”

The free “Cinemability” screening will be held in COC’s Hasley Hall at 7 p.m. For more information visit: www.facebook.com/events/666930673516895/.