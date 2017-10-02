Several off-duty L.A. county firefighters shot during concert in Las Vegas

By News Release

Last update: 16 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

News release issued by the LACFD.

Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) is confirming that several off-duty members were in attendance at the October 1st Route 91 Harvest Music Country Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, when a gunman opened fire on the crowd.

Preliminary information indicates that three LACoFD members were struck by gunfire and sustained non-life threatening injuries. Due to privacy concerns, the names of these members will not be released. The LACoFD will continue to monitor the situation and provide support to our members and their families.

The LACoFD is working closely with the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF), through our Local 1014, to provide support not only for our members and their families, but to the members of various public safety agencies impacted and involved in the response to this horrific catastrophe.

The LACoFD encourages the public to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activity or potential threats to their local law enforcement agency. This incident is a stark reminder that “If You See Something, Say Something.” https://www.dhs.gov/see-something-say-something

Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby, along with the entire Los Angeles County Fire Department, extends our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences to the families and victims that have been affected by this senseless tragedy.