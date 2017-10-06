Signal Staff’s Week 6 prep football picks

By Signal Staff

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Haley Sawyer, Signal Sports Editor

Valencia 24, Hart 18

The Indians defense will play well, but Valencia has too many weapons in too many different places.

Golden Valley 35, Saugus 14

The Grizzlies are quick on offense and defense, and they’ll put on a show after having a week off.

West Ranch 27, Canyon 24

Canyon has a great quarterback, but West Ranch has a ground game that’s tough to slow down.

Santa Clara (Oxnard) 21, Trinity 18

The Knights are struggling right now and Santa Clara is having a total turnaround after last year’s rough season.

Ryan Posner, Signal Staff Writer

Valencia 35, Hart 24

Expect the Vikings to come out angry after a close loss to Calabasas last week. A much stouter performance from their defense can also be expected after allowing 65 points in the loss.

Golden Valley 31, Saugus 18

With Nathan Eldridge’s health still in question, Golden Valley gets the sizeable edge. The Cents will also get their first exposure to USC commit DeGabriel Floyd.

Canyon 28, West Ranch 25

The Cowboys are on a roll and should provide the Cats with their biggest test to date. Shawn Gallagher is proving to be one of the area’s finest dual-threat quarterbacks.

Santa Clara (Oxnard) 18, Trinity Classical Academy 10

Things won’t get any easier for the Knights following their close Faith Bowl loss. Santa Clara is 4-1 and coming off 39-0 win over Fairmont Prep.