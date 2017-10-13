Signal Staff’s Week 7 prep football picks

By Signal Staff

Haley Sawyer

Signal Sports Editor

Valencia 42, Golden Valley 21

I don’t see anyone beating the Vikings in league this year. But I’m very interested to see how the Grizzlies play after last week’s loss.

Hart 35, Canyon 24

JT Shrout will thrive for the Indians and we’ll get a chance to see what Hart’s offense can really do.

Saugus 24, West Ranch 17

No matter who is at quarterback tonight, the Centurions have an offense that’s tough to shut down.

Carpinteria 27, Trinity 20

The Knights have a few great individual players, but it’s going to take solid execution from everyone to beat the Warriors.

SCCS 21, Vasquez 14

The Cardinals are hot right now and can make things happen in both the passing and run game.

Ryan Posner

Signal Staff Writer

Valencia 45,Golden Valley 24

The Vikings again look to be the class of the Foothill League and face a Grizzlies squad which was unable to find the end zone last week.

Hart 38, Canyon 27

Expect Mike Herrington, J.T. Shrout and company to make amends for the league-opening loss.

West Ranch 17, Saugus 14

West Ranch hasn’t lost yet this season, so why pick against them now.

SCCS 35, Vasquez 25

Much like West Ranch,it’s tough to pick against an undefeated team.