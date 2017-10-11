Six Flags security guard beaten, taken to hospital

By Jim Holt

A Security guard at Six Flags Magic Mountain was injured and treated at the hospital this past weekend after he allegedly confronted four young pot-smoking men.

The 38-year-old victim, who works as a security supervisor at the amusement park, was allegedly thrown to the ground by a suspect described as 5-foot-9 and 240 pounds, according to officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Jayson Keenan Toles, an 18-year-old Gardena man who works as a nursery worker, was arrested by deputies Sunday about 8 p.m. on suspicion of battery causing serious bodily injury.

No information was released relating to the extent of the victim’s injuries.

“On Sunday evening, the victim, a Six Flags Security Supervisor, age 38, approached four males who were reportedly smoking marijuana in the theme park,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station told The Signal.

“As he and another security supervisor were escorting the males to an area to speak with them, the males split up and started running,” she said.

“One of the males grabbed the victim and threw him to the ground.”

Toles was transported and booked to SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was treated by park paramedics and later taken to the hospital for further treatment, Miller said.

Toles was scheduled to appear today in San Fernando Superior Court.

