Small roof fire at jail extinguished

By Jim Holt

Last update: 3 hours ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

There were some tense moments at the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic shortly before noon Tuesday when officials received reports about the smell of smoke but learned quickly it was a small roof fire.

Shortly after 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, firefighting units were dispatched to the North County Correctional Facility for reports of a fire at the jail.

“This was for the smell of burning but no flames seen,” Vanessa Lozano, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal Tuesday.

As firefighting units arrived at the jail they learned workers were on the roof of a particular jail building identified as “module three” and that there was a small fire on the roof.

“We had units working on the roof,” she said, referring to firefighting units that promptly extinguished the fire a couple of minutes after noon.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt