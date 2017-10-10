Sulphur Springs Board to review personnel, student services report

By Christina Cox

The work and accomplishments of the Personnel/Pupil Services Department in the 2016-2017 school year are expected to be reviewed by the Sulphur Springs Union School District Governing Board during its meeting Wednesday.

The End of Year Report details information about student suspension data, attendance, enrollment and class sizes and employee recruiting, hiring, evaluation and liability.

According to the report, suspension data for the school year equated to 27 students for 45 days. This compares to 15 students for 53 days in 2015-16 and 34 students for 74 days in 2014-15.

The district aimed to improve attendance by offering attendance trophies to sites with the largest attendance increase each month and by emphasizing Attendance Awareness Month in September with posters at school sites.

Efforts to increase enrollment—including promotions, site-based open houses, January enrollment and principal tours—were successful in increasing enrollment by 62 from the district’s adopted budget.

According to the report, class sizes for students in transitional kindergarten to third grade and in fourth grade to sixth grade remained about the same as last year, with an average class size of 25.12 in TK-3 and 31.08 in 4-6.

The report also details how the district recruits new employees through job fairs, College of the Canyons, the TEACH Conference and promotions. It also describes the district’s hiring process and evaluation committee, which created new objectives for teacher learning and improvement.

According to the report, the district saw a slight increase in its certificated staff with 192.8 full time equivalent teachers in transitional kindergarten to sixth grade, compared to 190.8 in 2016-17. The district also increased its number of substitute teachers by three, to 108.

It also hired new staff the included 15 teachers, six special education teachers, one speech pathologist, two Teachers on Special Assignment (TOSAs) and four management staffers.

During the school year, the Personnel/Pupil Services Department also worked to revamp the Return to Work Program, field trip liability and compliance, and technology both in and out of the classroom.

Standardized Test Results

The Governing Board is also expected to review the district’s results for the state’s standardized tests, or the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP).

These tests include the Smarter Balanced Assessments in English Language Arts/Literacy (ELA) and mathematics, the fifth grade California Science Test (CAST) and the fifth grade Physical Fitness test.

The results released Sept. 27 state that 3,003 students in third grade to sixth grade in the district were tested this past year.

Of these students, 60.16 percent met or exceeded standards in ELA and 49.54 percent met or exceeded standards in math.

In addition, 39.84 percent nearly met or did not meet standards in ELA and 50.46 percent nearly met or did not meet standards in math.

The district said it would use the results of this data to help plan professional development and drive the instructional program of the district.

Additional Agenda Items:

Conduct a first reading of adjustment for 2017-18 Certificated Substitute Salary Schedule

Approve of contract for 2017-18 Arts For All Grant for students in second grade to sixth grade

Approve Art In Action Agreement to provide enrichment and visual arts lessons and programs to Canyon Spring’s ASES students on Tuesdays

