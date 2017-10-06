Suspected “hot prowl” burglars put on ice

By Jim Holt

Last update: 19 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Local sheriff’s deputies – hot on the trail of two suspected “hot prowl” burglars – nabbed suspects in each of the two recent alleged break-ins.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received reports twice in the last week of a hot prowl burglary unfolding in the Santa Clarita Valley.

A “hot prowl burglary” is a term indicating at least one resident is home when a burglar enters a residence.

In each case, fast-acting deputies descended on each of the two targeted homes, found their suspect and made an arrest.

On Friday evening, Sept. 29, deputies responded to “burglary in progress” call at a town home complex located on the 17600 block of Pauline Court in Canyon Country, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s station said.

“It was reported that a person had gained entrance into one of the model units at the complex,” she told The Signal.

“Deputies located the suspect (who) said that he gained entrance into the model unit because he needed a place to sleep and water to clean himself,” Miller said.

Deputies arrested Christopher Cox, described as an unemployed 19-year-old man who lives in Canyon Country, on suspicion of burglary, a felony.

In a separate and unrelated incident, deputies responded to a “burglary in progress” call at a home on the 22500 block of Tulip Court in Saugus, early Sunday morning, about 2:20 a.m.

“The victim reported hearing noises in her home,” Miller told The Signal.

“Deputies located a (man) next to the victim’s neighbor’s residence, crouched down behind a gas meter,” she said.

“The man was found to be in possession of burglary tools,” Miller said. “When deputies asked the suspect why he chose the victim’s house to break into, he stated he was ‘on his way home’ and just decided to give it a try.”

Deputies arrested Carlos Bulux, described as a 22-year-old Saugus barber, on suspicion of burglary, possession of burglary tools, and unlawful possession of prescription medication.

He was transported and booked at SCV Sheriff’s Station, Miller said.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt