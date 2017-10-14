Trailer fire reported in Valencia

By Ryan Painter

A trailer fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon near Creekside Road and Auto Center Drive in Valencia.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene, knocking down the blaze in approximately five minutes.

“It was a trailer behind a business,” said Supervisor Art Marrujo of the LA County Fire Department. “A mobile home type trailer.”

Despite high winds, the fire did not spread to surrounding brush and did not threaten any other structures.