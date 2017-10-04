Trinity cross country on a roll ahead of first home league meet

Both Trinity Classical Academy cross country teams have won their first three Heritage League meets, and a slip-up from the Knights shouldn’t be expected anytime soon.

They’ll get the luxury of hosting their final two league meets of the season at Central Park, with the first coming Thursday in a Heritage-Omega League dual-meet.

“We practice three days a week at Central Park, so I’m expecting a lot of (personal records) Thursday,” said Knights coach Kathleen Kahovec. “They know these hills very, very well.”

Beyond Thursday’s meet, the Knights have one more league gathering and two invitationals on the docket ahead of the Heritage League Championship on Nov. 3 at Griffith Park.

The team is coming off wins last Thursday during the Heritage League’s third meet at Newbury Park Academy. Freshman Eva Lintereur (22:35) placed first in the girls race and Alex Mosser (18:16) set his personal record to finish third in the boys race.

“Both (Mosser and Lintereur) have been delightful surprises for us this season,” Kahovec said. “With Eva being a freshman, we weren’t necessarily expecting contributions like this so early. … Alex has continued to make strides this year and the PR was just another example of that.”

The Knights also placed runners in second and third to seal their win of the girls race while also placing a runner in fourth for the boys race to ensure a victory.

Thursday’s meet at Central Park is set to begin at 3 p.m.