Two arrested in drunken fight in Newhall

By Ryan Painter

Last update: 1 min ago

Two suspects were taken into custody after LA County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a fight in Newhall around 5:56 p.m. on Sunday.

“They’re two brothers and they’re drunk” said Lt. Chuck Becerra of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“There was a gun seen, but was not involved to inflict the injury,” said Becerra.

Both brothers were taken into custody, according to Becerra.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene and transported one of the alleged suspects to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

“We did transport one person,” said Supervisor Miguel Ornelas of the LA County Fire Department.

The LACFD is not releasing details on the severity of the injuries.