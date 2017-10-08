Two fires reported in SCV within five minutes of each other

By Ryan Painter

A structure fire and a vehicle fire were reported within moments of each other in Canyon Country at approximately 3:20 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The structure fire was reported at 3:17 p.m. on Fanchon Lane.

“It was a small fire on the balcony,” said Supervisor Art Marrujo of the LA County Fire Department.

One unit responded to the scene and no damage nor injuries were reported.

The vehicle fire broke out at 3:20 p.m. in the Target parking lot off Golden Valley Road and Highway 14.

The engine compartment was fully engulfed, said Marrujo.

One LA County Fire unit responded, knocking the fire down in 15 minutes, according to Marrujo.

The blaze did not spread to other vehicles or to surrounding brush.