Valencia teacher among those shot in Las Vegas mass shooting

By Jim Holt

Last update: 1 min ago

Kim Peoples, a teacher at Meadows Elementary School, was shot in the leg at the concert in Las Vegas Sunday where a gunman shot and killed at least 58 people.

Peoples was with two friends – Nicole Stegall and Melissa Gilman – both from Santa Clarita, at the October 1st Route 91 Harvest Music Country Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, when a gunman opened fire on the crowd, according to Stegall’s husband, Dan.

The other two women were not physically hurt in the incident, he said.

Friends of Peoples have told The Signal that she is recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

“She apparently has shrapnel in her leg,” said Dan Stegall told The Signal Monday.

“I was on the phone with my wife when the shots were heard,” he said.

“Her two other friends had to run from the concert and took shelter in one of the other hotels,” he said.

Other local people at the ill-fated concert included some members of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, Shirley Miller, Sheriff’s spokeswoman said.

“There were some station personnel at the concert,” Miller told The Signal, noting she received no reports of any of those sheriff’s personnel being injured.

“Everything so far is checking out,” she said, noting the station took a roll call of all the local personnel Monday.

As well, as several off-duty members of the Los Angeles County Fire Department were also at the concert when a gunman opened fire on the crowd, Fire Department spokeswoman Vanessa Lozano said.

“Preliminary information indicates that three LACoFD members were struck by gunfire and sustained non-life threatening injuries,” she wrote in a news release issued Monday.

It was not immediately known if any of the injured fire station personnel were from the Santa Clarita Valley.

“Due to privacy concerns, the names of these members will not be released,” Lozano said in the release.

“The LACoFD will continue to monitor the situation and provide support to our members and their families,” she said.

